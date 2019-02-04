News Maryland Howard County

Howard police: Woman found dead in Columbia woods Sunday

Jess Nocera
Contact ReporterHoward County Times
A woman was found dead near a wooded area in Columbia on Sunday afternoon, Howard County police said Monday.

A Columbia resident found the woman’s body in the 6100 block of Dobbin Road, near the Columbia Crossing shopping center, police said. Police responded to the area at about 4:46 p.m. Sunday.

The woman was found wearing a sweater and jeans, according to Sherry Llewellyn, a police spokesman. The clothes were not damaged or tampered with.

Police “believe the woman had been exposed to the elements for an undetermined period of time,” according to a news release.

Llewellyn said in an email that “preliminary estimates are that she may have been there a couple of days.”

There is currently no indication of foul play, police said.

The woman’s identity and cause of death will be confirmed through an autopsy, police said. The investigation is ongoing and there is no timeline as to when the police will receive autopsy results, Llewellyn said.

Last June, human skeletal remains were found in the woods near Howard County General Hospital in Columbia.

Police were able to identify the remains as those of Kevin Anthony Saunders, of no fixed address, in September.

Saunders, who was never reported missing, had been last seen in Columbia by a family member in May 2015. He was 20 years old at that time.

A landscaper had found Saunders’ remains after noticing a jacket in the woods.

