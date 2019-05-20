Baltimore County man sentenced to 50 years in fatal 2017 Columbia stabbing

A 43-year-old Baltimore County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the fatal 2017 Christmas night stabbing in Columbia, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday evening.
Damien Gary Clark was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, attempted second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault in February. He was sentenced by Judge Timothy J. McCrone in Howard County Circuit Court.
Clark had entered the convenience store with his wife before a fight began between him and Jackson, with Fallin joining in, according to a news release. During the fight, Clark pulled out a knife and began stabbing both Jackson and Fallin.
Fallin collapsed in the parking lot after suffering from two stab wounds, one in his left chest and the other in the center of his chest near his sternum, prosecutors said. He died from his wounds later that night, prosecutors said.
Jackson was stabbed in the upper left side of his back and survived.