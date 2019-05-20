Baltimore County man sentenced to 50 years in fatal 2017 Columbia stabbing

A 43-year-old Baltimore County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the fatal 2017 Christmas night stabbing in Columbia, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday evening.

Damien Gary Clark was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, attempted second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault in February. He was sentenced by Judge Timothy J. McCrone in Howard County Circuit Court.

On Dec. 25, 2017, at approximately 9:40 p.m. James Fallin Jr., 23, and Warren Jackson, 22, both of Columbia, were found suffering from stab wounds at the Quick Stop Food Mart on Hickory Ridge Road in Columbia.

Clark had entered the convenience store with his wife before a fight began between him and Jackson, with Fallin joining in, according to a news release. During the fight, Clark pulled out a knife and began stabbing both Jackson and Fallin.

Fallin collapsed in the parking lot after suffering from two stab wounds, one in his left chest and the other in the center of his chest near his sternum, prosecutors said. He died from his wounds later that night, prosecutors said.

Jackson was stabbed in the upper left side of his back and survived.

Three days after the stabbing, Clark turned himself in to Howard police, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Clark, whose address is listed as the Howard County Department of Corrections according to online court records, has four attorneys in this case. None could be immediately reached for comment Monday.

