Columbia Association postpones plan to change legal status

The Columbia Association on Wednesday announced it would postpone making a decision to change its legal status, citing a shrinking legislative timeline.

The decision to postpone the board of directors’ decision to pursue or ignore legislative action to change the CA’s legal status came because of decreasing likelihood state lawmakers could vote on the proposal before the end of the legislative session on April 8, the group said.

The group last month said it would explore reverting from “home owner’s association” to “community benefit association” to avoid so-called onerous regulations that should not apply to an association of its size.

Last year, 16 bills amending or creating new requirements for HOAs statewide were proposed. The CA lobbied for exemptions or amendments to 11 of them because of their potential impact.

A spokesman for the CA in a press release said the board of directors would “continue their conversation in 2019 regarding recognition as a community benefit association in order to request filing the bill when lawmakers return to Annapolis in 2020.”

This story will be updated.

