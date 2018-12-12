The changing church: Congregations reach out to stay relevant with a younger generation

On a cloudy fall Sunday at Wilde Lake Interfaith Center, congregants gathered in the sanctuary for morning mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

The service began with a video of two teenage girls playing on a big screen above the pulpit. They joked and informed the congregation of upcoming events.

Toward the end of the service, a special offering was collected for EDGE, LifeTeen and Hispanic Youth Ministry, programs geared toward middle and high school students and young people of Hispanic heritage.

During a time when fewer young people are regularly attending church, St. John the Evangelist is among the churches that have introduced special ministries and programs to engage a younger generation and a new wave of immigrants.

“The church makes us feel like we are not alone and they help us through our spiritual belief and our faith,” said Dayana Calderón, 16, of Columbia, who arrived in the United States from El Salvador 14 years ago and has been attending St. John the Evangelist for the past four years and is part of the Hispanic Youth Ministry. “We would not have known what to do if the church had not helped us.”

Research shows what churches are facing as they try to stay relevant: Thirty-six percent of Americans said they attend religious services at least once a week, down from 39 percent in 2007, according to the 2014 Religious Landscape Study. The decline is attributed to the increase in those who do not identify with a specific religion, primarily millennials, or those born between 1981 and 1996. Among millennials, 27 percent said attend religious services each week.

The Rev. Paige Getty, 47, senior minister at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, a congregation of about 300 families housed at Owen Brown Interfaith Center, said when it comes to the decline of young people attending the church, she tries not to worry.

“We can see it across a lot of religious demographics,” she said. “Young people in their 20s are typically invested in other ways in that part of their lives.” It is a problem, she said, when young people who grew up in religious communities choose not to attend when they get older.

Community service

St. John the Evangelist has made it its mission to provide youth and young adults opportunities to practice their faith by serving the community.

“We have a project for young adults called the Appalachian Project,” said the Rev. Leandro Fazolini, 34, associate pastor of the 6,000 household congregation. “Every summer they go to Appalachia and build and repair houses for people that are poor and need assistance.”

Appalachian Service Project, according to stjohnscolumbiamd.org, is an interfaith project that allows the young people of St. John the Evangelist to serve alongside the young people of St. John United Church -- the other church housed at Wilde Lake Interfaith Center, one of three in Columbia designed by developer James Rouse who used his faith as a motivation to plan a city, according to biographer Joshua Olsen.

“Young people are committed to social justice,” said the Rev. Ferdinand Ezenwachi, 48, associate pastor at St. John the Evangelist. “Reaching out to people who are in need is something that they want and like.”

Similar to Wilde Lake Interfaith Center, Oakland Mills Interfaith Center provides opportunities for young people to serve the community.

Columbia Jewish Congregation, one of the five congregations housed at the Oakland Mills center engages young people through BBYO, a program geared toward ninth- through twelfth-graders. The program, according to dev.columbiajewish.org, strives to promote social justice by helping the needy.

“[We] provide social outreach, benevolent acts of loving kindness and social action work,” said Sonya Starr, 55, rabbi of the 250 household congregation. “We have done a lot of work around microaggression and immigration issues.”

BBYO, according to bbyo.org, provides young people the opportunity to serve domestically in Alaska, Chicago and Washington, D.C., and in Argentina, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia similarly tries to engage young people through social action and social justice opportunities.

“[UUCC] hosts Grassroots Cold Weather Shelter, prepares meals and other volunteer jobs,” Getty said. “Rise Against Hunger packs meals to get shipped to those in other countries who are hungry and [our] food insecurity ministry packs bags of food for students who are hungry.”

Additionally, said Getty, the church provides bag lunches to those who are homeless in Baltimore City and offers its facilities to the Howard County Chapter of Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG), an organization supporting family and friends in the LGBTQ community.

Millennials are the most “politically progressive” generation and have a strong desire to “change the world,” for the better, according to “Their Highest Vocation: Social Justice and the Millennial Generation” by Helen Fox. Despite their desire to make a difference, when it comes to social justice, millennials rarely take to the streets, but instead, use social media as a tool to challenge societal norms.

“Social identities that had seemed strange or divisive to many in previous generations: race, gender, sexual orientation, culture, seem, to the millennials, to be ‘normal’ or ‘no big deal,’” said Fox, former professor of Social Theory and Practice, Peace and Social Justice at the University of Michigan, in an email. “In theory at least, they have been more comfortable around ‘difference’ than older generations. In addition, they are said to be the first generation to think of themselves as global. The internet and social media have brought the world much closer to them than it had to previous generations.”

Harnessing social media

Eighty-eight percent of 18 to 29 year-olds indicated that they use any form of social media, according to Pew Research Center, Social Media Use in 2018. Although, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter are more widely used among adults of this age group, Facebook and YouTube are the most used among all adults.

St. John the Evangelist has also engaged youth and young adults through the internet, video announcements and social media. EDGE and LifeTeen each have a page on the website where young people can find links to the Facebook page and Youth Ministry e-Newsletter. Additionally, the church provides a streaming service where the mass can be viewed from a mobile device.

“We are trying to use social media to make ourselves present to young adults who go to church and young adults who do not go to church,” said Paul Gifford, 72, deacon at St. John the Evangelist.