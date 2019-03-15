Howard police arrest three in 47 Columbia car break-in cases

Howard County police have charged three men in 47 car break-ins in Columbia over the last year and say they could be involved in as many as 93 cases.
Authorities charged three Hickory Ridge men — Davon Kyree Holden, 21, Tyres Deontay Holden, 20, and Brice Laron Robinson, 23, all of New Country Lane — with multiple counts including theft, malicious destruction of property and gun-related charges.
Another man, Brooke Johnson, 21, of Farewell Road, faces gun charges, police said. They have not charged him in relation to the car break-ins.
The charges come after multiple complaints of suspected drug dealing in the area, police said. It triggered an investigation into a Hickory Ridge residence.
While serving search warrants, police said they recovered reported stolen property from 93 vehicles dating back to last March. The property included vehicle registrations, work identification cards and tax documents.
Investigators are processing the recovered property and reaching out to victims as they are identified, police said.
Police also said they recovered a sawed-off shotgun, drug distribution paraphernalia and “suspected” crack cocaine. Officials said they have been unable to link multiple items recovered (cell phones, backpacks, jackets and tools) to other cases.
Robinson and Johnson are being held without bond at Howard County DetentionCenter. Tyres Holden is being held on a $1,500 bond. Davon Holden is still being processed.
Police are asking victims of car break-ins in the West Columbia area to call 410-313-7867 and leave a message or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov with contact information, description of stolen items and case number if a report had been filed.
Victims should contact police even if they did not file a report at the time of the theft.