Police trace stolen credit card, arrest three after burglaries at Howard houses

Three young adults from out of state have been charged with breaking in to houses in Ellicott City, Woodstock and Marriottsville, allegedly making off with electronics, a handgun, jewelry and credit cards, Howard County police announced Friday.
Police, who tracked one of the stolen credit cards soon after it was used at a Jessup liquor store, said they are also trying to determine if the trio is responsible for other crimes in Maryland and other states.
Olivia Palma, 22, of Nyack, N.Y., Emely Garcia, 21, of Miami and Cristian Pereya, 20, of Hollywood, Fla., were arrested and charged with handgun violations, burglary, theft and destruction of property, according to online court records.
The charges also include malicious destruction of property, first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree burglary and theft, according to court records.
The three were arrested overnight between Nov. 28 and 29, as a search warrant was being served, according to Sherry Llewellyn, a police spokeswoman.
On Tuesday, police were called into four homes -- two in Marriottsville, one in Ellicott City and one in Woodstock.
At the Woodstock house, a suspect ran away after the resident, who was home, called out. The resident said a gray car, with tinted windows, was parked in the home’s driveway.
Between the other three homes, multiple laptops, handbags, a camera, a handgun, jewelry, two credit cards and video game system were reported missing.
Doors to homes were forced open and windows were broken, police said.
Later Tuesday evening, one of the stolen credit cards was tracked at a liquor store in Jessup, police said. Two individuals were seen on video surveillance exiting a gray car and attempting to make a purchase.
The gray car was later found in a hotel parking lot in the 8000 block of Washington Boulevard in Jessup. Police said they found the three inside a hotel room with the missing items from the three homes and five handguns, including one from the burglaries.
When asked how common it is for a string of burglaries to be committed by out of state residents, Llewellyn wrote in an email, “there isn’t a way for us to search this information.”
“We don’t have a database that shows arrests for burglaries with the arrestees’ home addresses,” Llewellyn said.
The three are being held without bond at the county jail. No attorney information was listed for any of the three in online court records.