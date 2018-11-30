Police trace stolen credit card, arrest three after burglaries at Howard houses

Three young adults from out of state have been charged with breaking in to houses in Ellicott City, Woodstock and Marriottsville, allegedly making off with electronics, a handgun, jewelry and credit cards, Howard County police announced Friday.

Police, who tracked one of the stolen credit cards soon after it was used at a Jessup liquor store, said they are also trying to determine if the trio is responsible for other crimes in Maryland and other states.

Olivia Palma, 22, of Nyack, N.Y., Emely Garcia, 21, of Miami and Cristian Pereya, 20, of Hollywood, Fla., were arrested and charged with handgun violations, burglary, theft and destruction of property, according to online court records.

The charges also include malicious destruction of property, first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree burglary and theft, according to court records.

The three were arrested overnight between Nov. 28 and 29, as a search warrant was being served, according to Sherry Llewellyn, a police spokeswoman.

On Tuesday, police were called into four homes -- two in Marriottsville, one in Ellicott City and one in Woodstock.

At the Woodstock house, a suspect ran away after the resident, who was home, called out. The resident said a gray car, with tinted windows, was parked in the home’s driveway.

Between the other three homes, multiple laptops, handbags, a camera, a handgun, jewelry, two credit cards and video game system were reported missing.

Doors to homes were forced open and windows were broken, police said.

Later Tuesday evening, one of the stolen credit cards was tracked at a liquor store in Jessup, police said. Two individuals were seen on video surveillance exiting a gray car and attempting to make a purchase.

The gray car was later found in a hotel parking lot in the 8000 block of Washington Boulevard in Jessup. Police said they found the three inside a hotel room with the missing items from the three homes and five handguns, including one from the burglaries.

When asked how common it is for a string of burglaries to be committed by out of state residents, Llewellyn wrote in an email, “there isn’t a way for us to search this information.”

“We don’t have a database that shows arrests for burglaries with the arrestees’ home addresses,” Llewellyn said.

The three are being held without bond at the county jail. No attorney information was listed for any of the three in online court records.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera