Howard Executive Ball hears requests for funding on Ellicott City, undocumented immigrants

Calvin Ball began his first budget hearing as Howard County executive by reminding those in attendance of a sobering reality:

“I think there are some who might expect government to do everything,” Ball said. “Sometimes, unfortunately, the fiscal realities don’t allow us to align everything with our needs, at least in that particular year…”

“That means sometimes, tough decisions have to be made,” he said.

The comments come nine months after a report from the county’s Spending Affordability Advisory Committee warned that county spending could outpace its revenue if not checked. While preliminary projections anticipate a 3.4 percent to 3.6 percent growth in county revenue annually, the report urged spending restraint, noting that: “Without changes to county revenues or expenditures, current patterns of spending are unsustainable in the long-term.”

Even against that backdrop, however, several groups made their case Wednesday for projects and causes they hold dear.

Hector Garcia, executive director of the Foreign-Born Information and Referral Network, encouraged Ball to increase funding to the nonprofit, which provides support for foreign-born and undocumented immigrants.

Last year, the county contributed $639,738 of FIRN’s overall $1.1 million budget. In his testimony, Garcia said changes in federal policy and “national rhetoric” have resulted in an increasing need for the group’s services.

“Today, the volume of requests for services at FIRN is so high that our next available appointment is in the first week of March, with a waitlist of 100 individuals,” Garcia said.

“Therefore, we are asking you to support increase capacity in areas that will also help process individuals faster, while generating revenue to help us achieve sustainability. We need to be able to reduce wait times,” he said.

Other testimony urged support for projects in the county. Several people spoke in favor of funding the $50 million plan to mitigate flooding in historic Ellicott City, a proposal that was supported by Ball’s predecessor, former county executive Allan Kittleman.

Throughout the campaign, Ball cast himself an opponent of portions of the Ellicott City flood mitigation plan. As councilman, he voted against the three bills that would have partially funded projects because amendments, which he believed would address shortfalls, were not included.

Pat Hersey, co-founder of Less Plastic Please, encouraged Ball to fund “educational outreach programs and an ad campaign on plastic pollution” to draw attention to the material’s impact on the environment.

“We must take action now,” said Hersey. “We are in a plastic pollution crisis. We cannot afford any more missed opportunities.”

Courtesy of Pat Hersey A cotton bag made out of Ball's 2018 campaign shirt A cotton bag made out of Ball's 2018 campaign shirt (Courtesy of Pat Hersey)

More than 35 people wearing bike helmets came to the hearing to support increased funding for infrastructure for bikers. They said that out of 1,038 miles of roads maintained by Howard County, only 35 contain bike lanes. The county has 108 miles of shared use pathways for bikers and walkers located off the street — 90 of which are concentrated in Columbia.

Bike advocates in Howard are asking for $3 million for the next three years to fund street bike lanes and shared pathways, expediting a policy of including infrastructure for bikers and walkers in new roads, and for Ball to submit to the County Council a master plan to improve walkways for pedestrians.

Ball will present his budget proposals to the County Council in April, according to spokesman Scott Peterson.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan