Mount Vernon's Brewer's Art pub planning a second location in Howard County

A popular Mount Vernon restaurant known for its own Belgian-style beers plans to open a second location next month, in the western portion of Howard County.

The Brewer’s Art will take over the space once occupied by Highland Tavern off Clarksville Pike.

Ryan Roth, the tavern’s landlord who lives in Highland, said he thought it wise to transport the idea that has made Brewer’s Art successful to Howard County.

“I wanted to take their concept and make it a little more casual, to see if we can capture a different demographic than what they capture at the Charles Street location,” said Roth in an interview.

Roth said he brokered a deal with the owners of the Mount Vernon location to share portions of the menu, and use their executive chef to make the Highland location its own.

“We saw the place and thought it was an underserved area,” said Volker Stewart, founder of Brewer’s Art. “We are excited to have a sister restaurant in the different part of the state.”

The second location was first reported in the Baltimore Business Journal.

The Howard County restaurant will mirror the “upscale New American” mood of the Baltimore menu and make it “different and accessible to the local tavern crowd,” Roth said.

“If we’re gonna do wings, we do them with a twist. We won’t slap some buffalo sauce on them and call them wings,” he said.

The Highland location’s menu will retain some of the current tavern’s favorites including malted pretzel rolled in bacon and served with mustard infused with beer, Roth said. The location will serve beer that is brewed in the city.

The new space will have a bar like its Mount Vernon location and will serve beer on draft.

Roth said the space was renovated and can seat 85 people inside. The restaurant will also have a 20-seat beer garden outside.

Roth plans to host a beer tasting, menu sampling block party on March 23 in conjunction with a nonprofit. Its grand opening should occur soon after.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan