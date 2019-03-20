Howard councilman criticizes County Executive Ball over refusal to allow auditor to attend bond rating trip

A councilman is criticizing Howard County Executive Calvin Ball for his decision to not invite the county auditor to the annual bond rating trip in New York City.

County officials each year travel to New York City for a one-day trip where they meet the three bond rating agencies — Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch — that assess the credit rating. Howard County currently holds a top AAA bond rating from all three agencies.

The trip has in the past been attended by the county executive, council chair, Chief Administrative Officer Lonnie Robbins, Director of Finance Janet Irvin and, since 2012, County Auditor Craig Glendenning.

Glendenning, who reports to the legislative branch, was not invited by Ball on the trip this year.

Scott Peterson, a spokesman for Ball, in a statement said, “The financial advisers to the county have indicated that, from a rating agency perspective, the best participants in the presentation are those with the knowledge and expertise to answer the analysts’ questions immediately.”

He added, “Bringing non-participants or having too many speakers makes the presentation seem disjointed.”

Glendenning in an interview said his role in the meeting is to support the council chair and translate financial terminology if necessary. He declined to comment further.

Councilman David Yungmann, a Republican who represents the western portion of the county, in an interview expressed concern for Ball’s decision to not invite Glendenning on the trip.

“The best practice is that the legislative branch hears things first hand,” Yungmann said. “We are a separate branch of government and important discussions like this. We should be present at table.”

Former Councilman Jon Weinstein, a Democrat who represented historic Ellicott City until he lost his primary race to Councilwoman Liz Walsh, echoed Yungmann’s concerns and added that someone who both understands finances and is tied to the legislative branch should be present at the meeting

“It’s a key part of transparency. The legislative branch should see what the executive branch is saying about our fiscal health,” Weinstein said.

“There is no good reason for the auditor not to be present. And even if the agencies or our economic consultant advised so.”

Yungmann suggested that Ball’s decision to not allow Glendenning to attend the meeting was “part of a pattern of the administration wanting to push the legislative branch aside and operate without us involved in areas where we have traditionally always been involved.”

Ball did not allow the council members to have representation on the Spending and Affordability Committee — spots that were allowed under former County Executive Allan Kittleman.

“They are developing a pattern of trying to operate in secret of the legislative branch,” Yungmann added.

Council Chairwoman Christiana Mercer Rigby will attend the mid-April trip and said in a statement, “Maintaining Howard County’s AAA bond rating is exceptionally important to the fiscal strength of our county.”

She continued, “I look forward to continuing to work through the logistics of the trip with the administration and having discussions on how Howard County can utilize best practices in our financial management.”

Democratic council members Walsh, Opel Jones and Deb Jung did not respond to requests for comment.

In Anne Arundel County, neither the county auditor nor a council member attends the rating meetings, according to Chris Trumbauer, a county spokesman.

In Baltimore County, an auditor did not attend the meeting this year though Councilman Tom Quirk attended, according to T.J. Smith, a spokesman for the county.

On the state level, Executive Director of Legislative Services Victoria L. Gruber attended the bond rating meeting alongside state officials. She was the only person who represented the legislative branch, according to Christian Lund, a spokesman for the State Treasurer's Office.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan