Howard executive-elect picks advisers to lead transition

County Executive-elect Calvin Ball this morning announced a transition team that includes Howard County business, education and political leaders.

Less than a week after the three-term Democratic County Council member’s 5 percentage point win over incumbent Allan Kittleman, Ball had assembled an advisory team that will make a review of county policies and vet candidates for key management positions in his administration.

State Sen. Guy Guzzone will be the chairman of the group, which also includes former County Executive Ken Ulman; Steven Snelgrove, president of Howard County General Hospital; Program Director at the Korean American Senior Association Young Smith; and CEO of the nonprofit Horizon Foundation, Nikki Highsmith Vernick.

Guzzone, who served two terms on the County Council and was unopposed in last week’s general election for another term in the state legislature, said the transition team will review policies that Ball might keep or amend and prepare recommendations in a few weeks.

“We are hoping to effectively finish most of our work by early January,” said Guzzone, who also served as the chairman for Ulman’s transition team eight years ago.

The team will have committees to review current education, police and a five-year plan to control flooding in historic Ellicott City.

Ball will have the ability to retain or dismiss 93 people who serve in appointed positions, according to Kittleman spokesman Paul Milton. The positions up for grabs include department heads, executive staff and the chiefs of police and fire department.

Ball throughout his campaign dubbed himself an opponent of the $50 million flood plan that would raze 13 buildings in historic Ellicott City to widen stream beds and create an open space. The demolition proposal has been criticized by Preservation Maryland and others who fear the change will lead to the towns removal from the National Register of Historic Places.

Ball in October voted against bills that partially funded the plan and previously declined to say if he would acquire the buildings slated for demolition— a move that would take place under his administration as the funds will not be available until December.

Ball will have the ability to retain or dismiss 93 people who serve in appointed positions, according to Kittleman spokesman Paul Milton. The positions up for grabs include department heads, executive staff and the chiefs of police and fire department.

Ulman, a Democrat who also served one term on the County Council, in an interview said Ball “has a good sense of the leadership in the department” thanks to his 12 years on the County Council. Ulman declined to say who Ball plans to bring in or retain.

Ulman said his experience has found that a mix of “new energy and new ideas and people who have a depth of experience in county government” work well.

The new county executive and council will be sworn in Dec. 3.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan