Ball urges Congress, Trump to follow Howard County example of bipartisanship to end shutdown

County Executive Calvin Ball on Monday called on congressional leaders and President Donald Trump to come together to resolve the federal shutdown — saying Howard County could serve as an example of how to work together.

In a letter to Trump, U.S. senators Mitch McConnell and Charles Schumer, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and House Leader Nancy Pelosi, Ball noted that the county is home to some 50,000 workers connected to the federal government either as direct employees or as contractors — many at Fort Meade and the National Security Agency.

“We are very proud of the role our county plays in protecting our nation’s safety,” Ball said in the letter. “However, this shutdown weakens our nation’s security by lowering the morale of all federal employees and, once again, demonstrating to many skeptical Americans as well as allies and adversaries around the world that our federal government does not know how to properly operate as a governing body.”

He noted that Howard County has been governed by both Republicans and Democrats — Ball, a Democrat, was preceded as executive by Republican Allan Kittlemen — and said in the letter that “moderation, accommodation and concession” have proven a successful formula in the county.

He expressed hope that a similar approach could be accomplished “on Capitol Hill and in the White House.”

Ball also praised the work of the Maryland’s Congressional Delegation in keeping the county informed of news related to the shutdown.