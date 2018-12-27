Howard County executive to announce flood mitigation plan for Ellicott City

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is scheduled to announce a plan today for flood mitigation and public safety in historic Ellicott City.

According to a news release Ball, a Democrat who was elected county executive last month and who served 12 years on the County Council, will discuss the first phase of his administration’s plan regarding Ellicott City’s future — a program he calls “Safe and Sound.”

He will be joined at a news conference on Main Street in Ellicott City by Del. Courtney Watson and County Councilwoman Liz Walsh, along with residents of the historic mill town and members of the business community.