Howard police get the message out about Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Howard County police are joining state law enforcement agencies to spread the message of April being Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the department announced Monday.

Nearly 27,000 people are injured or killed annually in Maryland due to distracted driving crashes, according to date from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration.

Howard police will talk with motorists about the risk of distracted driving and perform distracted driving enforcement, according to a police news release. Police will also promote the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Highway Safety Office’s Park the Phone campaign.

“Drivers who are distracted by their phones pose a serious danger to themselves, other motorists and pedestrians,” county police Chief Lisa Myers said in a statement. “No text, call or email is that important. Park the phone before you drive.”

Drivers who write, send or read a text or electronic message while driving can receive a fine. The fine starts at $70 with one point added to a driver’s license that may increase to $110 and three points if the use of a device contributes to a crash, according to police.

“Texting while driving has become an especially problematic trend among young drivers,” police said in a statement.

There are enhanced penalties for teenage drivers and those who have a provisional license.

If a driver is caught using a handheld cellphone, the fine for a first offense is $83, $140 for the second offense and $160 for the third offense. Any driver who causes a serious injury or death while using a handheld cellphone or is texting can be sentenced to prison for up to three years and face a maximum fine of $5,000.

The Park the Phone campaign encourages drivers to park their phones before driving; manage their time; stress driving is not the time to be talking or texting on a cellphone; have a “designated texter,” such as a passenger who reads and sends texts for the driver; wear their seatbelt; and encourage passengers to ask the driver to wait until they have arrived at a safe location to use a phone.

More information can be found at towardzerodeathsmd.com.

