Howard County maintains AAA bond rating for 22nd year

For the 22nd year in a row, Howard County clinched a AAA bond rating from all three of the nation’s credit-rating agencies, allowing the county to maintain low interest rates when repaying bonds.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and other county employees traveled to New York City in April to meet with the three agencies — Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch — so they could asseses the county’s fiscal policy, tax base, management and debt.

The news comes amid the Spending Affordability Advisory Committee’s 2019 report that warned officials the county its spending could soon outpace its revenues.

Of the more than 3,000 counties in the nation, Howard is one of 43 to have the high rating from all three agencies.

“Howard County’s AAA bond rating reflects the strength of our economy and our fiscal oversight,” Ball said in a statement. “Though we face tough financial decisions moving forward, our AAA rating shows that our credit is stellar, with low unemployment and a strong, diverse workforce.”

