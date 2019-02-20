Winter weather closes Howard County schools, offices

The snow storm currently hitting the region has closed Howard County schools and offices, as well as the county’s Circuit and District courts. Officials have prohibited parking on streets designated as snow emergency routes.

County officials said roads have been pre-treated, but caution is still urged and the State Highway Administration urged people not to drive if possible.

Curb side trash and recycling are cancelled for the day and a slide schedule is in effect for the rest of the week.

Snow is expected to turn into freezing rain by 2 p.m. Heavy rain will continue until midnight.

This story will be updated.

