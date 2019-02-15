Hogan appoints former Howard County state lawmaker to Maryland school board

Gov. Larry Hogan has nominated former Howard County state senator Gail Bates to the State Board of Education.

If confirmed by the Senate, she will serve as a board member until 2024.

Bates served in the House of Delegates between 2002 and 2010 and in the Senate between 2014 and 2018. She served District 9, which includes parts of Howard and Carroll counties. In November she lost her bid for re-election to Democratic newcomer Katie Fry Hester.

Bates, a Republican from West Friendship, said in an interview that she would “bring a unique experience” to the school board position.

She noted that she dealt with education policy while working in the House of Delegates and Senate, and as a former teacher. For the past 15 years, Bates has served as a “judge” for a simulated congressional hearing in fifth-grade Howard County classrooms.

“I have a broad perspective,” she said. “I’m looking forward to bringing that hands-on experience to the state board.”

Read more Howard County Times news. »

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan