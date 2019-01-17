Take the bike lane to Clarksville? Hearing set for Jan. 31 on streetscape project design

Howard County officials will hold a public meeting this month to present preliminary plans for sidewalks and a “shared use” concept for pedestrians and bicycles as part of a streetscape project planned for Clarksville.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Jan. 31, in the cafeteria at River Hill High School, 12101 Route 108 in Clarksville.

The area under review is alongside Clarksville Pike between Guilford Road and Linden-Linthicum Lane.

County officials say the meeting will include a presentation and discussion, and staff from the Office of Transportation will attend to answer questions and field public comment. Details and information about the plan can be found online at howardcountymd.gov/Clarksville-River-Hill-Streetscape-Project.

For more details on the project, contact David Cookson at 410-313-3842 or dcookson@howardcountymd.gov.