A feast by kindergartners at Bond Mill

Thanksgiving is a time of giving, thanking and sharing. Bond Mill Elementary’s four kindergarten classes did just that before they went on break.

Teachers Stephanie Scepura, Kathy Heike, Christie Hyder and substitute teacher Pauline Drakes (for Courtney Stanley who returns soon after maternity leave) orchestrated an entire sharing feast for about 90 kindergartners. Each class contributed to the feast by cooking something special in their classrooms. Parent volunteers did some cooking to fill in the gaps. Colorful hats that the children made themselves were proudly worn. All of the squirmy happy children sat together and shared their feast of mashed potatoes, turkey, stuffing, vegetables and more that they had worked on for days. Laughter, smiles and lively conversation ensued for the perfect Sharing Feast 2018.

Then Bond Mill’s Turkey Trot took place on a chilly but sunny morning last week. The entire school participated in this event by walking or running around a set course while DJ Rocco ( a parent of two students) helped keep the pace with the beats. Bond Mill’s school nurse Ellen Morgan organizes this event every year to encourage good eating habits with healthy lifestyle choices such as plenty of exercise. Morgan arranges similar activities like this all year including yoga and jazzercise to encourage a love of moving and exercise as well as good hydration and healthy food choices.

The Bond Mill Science Bowl Team rocked the Prince George’s County Public School competition. The students have been studying for months and their hard work paid off. Fifth grade teacher Tracy Lally is the coach of this fine team including Martin McCall, Delaney McGinniss, Tim Stroud and Geren Williams. Host Dave Zahren pitched the science questions and the Bond Mill team hit them out of the park. They crushed two games in a row and now they will advance in the competition.

Here are some local family events that you might be interested in participating. Let the holiday magic begin.

The Woman’s Club of Laurel is hosting its Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 384 Main St. Reservation times are 8, 9, 10, and 11 a.m. The pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice are served in a cozy clubhouse. Santa sits nearby so your little one can visit him and you can take pictures. Cost is $6 for 12 and up and $3 for under 12. Call Delysha for reservations 443 841-4849.

The West Laurel Holiday Party hosted by the West Laurel Recreation Council will be on Friday, Dec. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the West Laurel Community Building. There will be caroling, sing-a-longs, Santa, light food, games and a marching band is in the works too. Come bring your family for merriment and fellowship. All West Laurel families are welcome and encouraged to join the fun.

One of my favorite things about the Christmas holidays is the outdoor displays of beautiful twinkling lights. Sometimes these displays can be over the top, but I love those, too. Let me know where our neighborhood displays are. Email me the addresses so I can share in my next column.