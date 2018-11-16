At Bond Mill, it's a small world after all

Bond Mill celebrated its pride in having a diverse student and family population on Nov. 8 at the International Dinner.

Families who represented many corners of the world brought food from their countries of origin. The tables were full of food from empanadas to Norwegian meatballs. Many families wore the country’s customary attire which was often beaded, jeweled and breathtakingly beautiful. Some of the Bond Mill students represented countries from Brazil, Turkey, Norway, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nigeria, Romania, Cameroon, Cuba, India and more.

Principal Justin FitzGerald called all the children on stage and asked them their names and what country they represented. During the previous week, teacher-made flags of all countries were hung throughout the building in a colorful display of world unity and hope. Each of the 24 classes were assigned a country and made informative posters for display in the hallways describing the geography, the main crops, language, currency, weather, traditional clothing and tasty dishes.

ESOL teacher Polly Gould planned and orchestrated the International Dinner with a lot of help from her Bond Mill teacher friends. Next year, Gould says there will be entertainment. with song and dance from around the world.

At Bond Mill, it really is a small world after all.

Breakfast with Santa will be hosted by The Woman’s Club of Laurel at 384 Main St. on Saturday, Dec. 1, where many of your West Laurel neighbors will be serving up homemade hot pancakes and sausage with juice and coffee, while the little ones can sit on Santa’s lap and whisper their wishes for Christmas morning. It’s a great photo opportunity for Santa pictures. Reservation times are 8, 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Reservations are required.

Call Delysha at 443-841-4849. Cost is $6 for adults (12 and up) and children (under 12) are $3. The Woman’s Club of Laurel had the first Breakfast with Santa in 1980. Enjoy a cozy breakfast and make special Christmas memories for 2018.

About this time last year, I was working at the Bond Mill Craft Fair anxiously waiting to hear about the birth of my first grandchild. My daughter, Annie, was in a hospital in Boston. News had spread (mostly by me) that I was on pins and needles waiting to hear of the birth and that my daughter was okay. I thought I’d get the phone call around nine o’clock but instead received it by two o’clock.

When my phone finally rang, I cheered and so did everyone in that auditorium. It was an emotional and joyful moment.

The next day, I flew to Boston to hug Annie and Dan and hold my granddaughter, Eliza, for the first time. Happily, they are back in Maryland now. So Happy Birthday Miss Eliza as you celebrate your first birthday on Nov. 18. She is truly the joy of the Folks family.

Happy Thanksgiving to all of our West Laurel families and friends. Have a safe and peaceful holiday.