Support school while shopping for food/gifts

Bond Mill Elementary could use the community’s help.

Did you know that by simply shopping at Giant Food or Harris Teeter your everyday purchases can help the school’s PTO provide students and teachers with supplemental educational resources that they may not otherwise have?

For instance, the school PTO can purchase mobile science labs, updated technology for the classrooms, cultural arts programs and so much more. You can register by stopping at the customer service desk at the stores. It is simple and only takes a couple of minutes. You can also register at GiantFood.com. You will need your 12- digit Giant Food card number (not your phone number) and the school’s ID which is 00385.

Before you recycle those cereal boxes, keep a look out for the pink Box Tops for Education labels. You can find those labels on hundreds of food and household products by companies like General Mills, Kleenex, Ziploc, Pillsbury, PaperMate and more. Bond Mill receives 10 cents for every Box Top collected. Everyone in the community can help by collecting these Box Tops. You can drop them off in the office or mail them in to 16001 Sherwood Ave.

Every time you order from Amazon, you can shop to support Bond Mill. Rather than going to amazon.com, go to smile.amazon.com when you shop. On your first visit, you will have to select the organization you wantto receive donations from eligible purchases. Search for Bond Mill PTO and select it. Bond Mill Elementary has always benefited from our very special community’s kindness and support.

Joseph Wete is a West Laurel superstar.

This young man is a senior at Gonzaga High School who realizes the importance of his academic success. He also received 16 scholarship offers to play Division 1 college football. Recently, this 6’ 3”, 200-plus pound athlete and scholar committed to play football at The University of Oklahoma. After graduation in May, he plans to study architecture and pursue a career in football.

St. Mary of the Mills Christmas Bazaar is on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Keesler Center. Granny’s Attic Rummage sale, children’s activities, silent auctions, raffles, bake sales, homemade items and food of international flavors will be just part of fun-filled day.

The West Laurel Swim Club is one of our community’s best assets that has been making wonderful family memories for generations. Unfortunately, the swim club has suffered with needing some pricey repairs. It is having a fundraiser on Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Greene Turtle in Burtonsville. This is the Tuesday evening before Thanksgiving. Perhaps the WLSC members, present and past, as well as all WL friends, could have a reunion of friends and neighbors and help out our neighborhood pool at the same time.

Tom’s Reindeer Run will be held on Saturday, Nov. 24, after Thanksgiving, at the West Laurel Community Building. This is the 17th year of the 5K Run/Walk. To register for the event or for more information, go to tomsreindeerrun.org or call 443-896-7561.

This is just a reminder that the West Laurel Civic Association Dumpster Day and Shredding Event is on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or earlier if bins are full) at the West Laurel Community Building.

Be sure to get out and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6.