Bond Mill Elementary carnival is set for Saturday

It’s May and the calendar is filling up with spring activities. There are weddings, graduations and promotions, award ceremonies, baseball and softball games and so much more. Be sure to email me cbfolkswl@aol.com to let the community know about what’s happening in your family and friend circles.

The biggest event going on right now is the Bond Mill Elementary PTO Carnival, which is bigger and better every year. It happens this weekend, Saturday, May18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be fun for all ages. Check out the silent auction and grade basket raffle or the infamous cake walk. There are games and prizes. It is the social event of the community, where people run into friends and teachers that they haven’t seen in a long time and reminisce about the good old days of Bond Mill.

Be sure to plan on having your lunch there with lots of choices and ice cream and slushy ice treats. It is not unusual at all to see Bond Mill alumni walking around with their children and even grandchildren! Hope to see you there.

Since the students raised over $3,000 for Pennies for Patients, Bond Mill resident Principal Ursula Golladay, Assistant Principal Annette Mosier and guidance counselor Rona Pemberton kept their promises to “sleep” on the roof of the school and greet the students as they arrived on May 1. They greeted the students from high up on the roof in fluffy slippers, blankets and of course, their teddy bears. The children arrived with squeals of glee and laughter as they waved. Some inquisitive students wanted to know if the three women actually slept on the roof overnight. This is a question that might only be known for sure by the night owls.

Congratulations to Phil Ott, who received West Laurel Outstanding Volunteer at the West Laurel Civic Association Spring Membership meeting. Ottand his wife Myrlene have lived in West Laurel for over 30 years and raised their two children here. Ott is known as a dedicated volunteer for Side By Side, the West Laurel Civic Association, West Laurel Recreation Council, West Laurel Swim Club, Winterhaven, work with the homeless and so much more. He is a humble man but mighty in his deeds for the betterment of our community.

Good News!

The West Laurel Swim Club opens in only a couple weeks on May 26. The Wahoos are already preparing to begin swim practice. It is going to be a great and active 50th anniversary year at our community pool. Many fun activities are being planned for the summer. It is not too late to join this summer vacation waiting to happen.

If you are interested in joining, contact Greg Karpman at wlscmembership@gmail.com or see information posted on the website at westlaurelswimclub.com. While school is still in session, the pool hours are Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 9 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 3 to 9 p.m.

Mark your calendars now and start getting ready for the next WLCA Dumpster Day and Shredding Event on June 29. The dumpsters will be available from 8:30 to 11:30 am. Check your WLCA Hotline for more details. In the meantime, enjoy this lovely (though rainy) spring!