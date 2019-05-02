Teddy bear hijinx at Bond Mill Elementary sleepover

The Bond Mill Elementary kindergartners had a very special treat last week when the teachers held a teddy bear sleepover.

The students came to school in their pajamas with their teddy bears or significant other “bears.” They entertained them by showing them around kindergarten, whether it be the computer lab, the cafeteria, the media center or their own reading and story time center.

The cuddly bears were introduced to teachers Stephanie Scepura, Courtney Stanley, Kathy Heike and Christy Hyder, who were also wearing their PJs. When school was dismissed in the afternoon, the teddy bears stayed for their own sleepover. As one might have guessed, those little bears stirred up some real mischief. Chairs were turned over and crayons and toys were scattered all over the floor.

What a mess!

When the kids entered their classrooms, they found that all the bears were hiding from them. All the bears were found in the desks, hanging on the blinds, on the paint easel and all wrapped up in tissue paper. Some bears were naughtier than others, but mostly they just made everybody giggle and grin.

Now that it’s the month of May, activities rev up in all the schools.

One of the biggest events in West Laurel is the Bond Mill Elementary PTO Spring Carnival. This is a famous tradition that includes not just BMES families and alumni, but the entire community and neighborhood friends as well. The carnival only gets bigger and better every year and its happening on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. There are raffles, games, rides, fabulous prizes, silent auction, pony rides, face painting, great food and so much more.

The infamous Cake Walk is still a time-honored tradition as the line to stroll around the circle to take a chance at winning a beautiful cake goes on! Ride and game tickets go on sale the week before the carnival at Bond Mill and can also be purchased the day of the carnival. Buy early and save. Sponsorship advertising is still available. For more information, go to bondmillpto.org. Come one, come all. There is fun to be had and prizes to be won for kids and adults.

The West Laurel Civic Association will hold its Spring General Membership Meeting on Thursday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the West Laurel Community Building on Brooklyn Bridge Road. Everyone is invited. Come and find out what is actually happening in West Laurel. Look for your Spring 2019 Hotline coming soon in the mail for more details.

If you have a neighbor or friend in our community who has a child who will be 5 years old by Sept. 1, please tell them to call Bond Mill to register for kindergarten now. It is kindergarten registration time and Bond Mill will hold a kindergarten parent meeting for registered kindergartners on May 21 at 2:30 p.m.. Come to Bond Mill Elementary between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to register before this very important parent meeting. For more information, call the school office at 301-497-3600.

I would love to share good news from your school, whether special events, graduations or special awards. Weddings, births and anniversaries are too good not to share with your community! Simply email me that information. In the meantime, happy spring and Happy Mother’s Day.