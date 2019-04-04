Pennies turn into thousands at Bond Mill

April showers bring May flowers. Given how much rain we’ve already had, we should have an abundance of May flowers.

Our West Laurel community comes alive in the spring with the mamas with strollers, happy pups on long walks, runners and walkers and yard workers planting flowers.

Bond Mill Elementary celebrated the arrival of spring with its participation in Pennies for Patients, a service learning program that helps raise local funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society which is the world’s largest nonprofit fighting blood cancer.

The students brought in their pennies and change from home and were involved in this “giving” program all the way. They learned how giving something of their own helps others. Each class competed to see just how many pennies they could donate.

Rona Pemberton, the guidance counselor, was in charge of counting all those pennies with the help of parent volunteer Alice Thornton. The change rolled in. The class who came in first for donations was Tracey Lally’s sixth-grade class with $610.47. Second place went to Danielle Seide’s fourth-grade class for collecting $364.71 and third place was Desnee Cole’s second-grade class for collecting $309.44.

The entire school collected over three-thousand dollars in all.

There’s more: Resident Principal Ursula Golladay, Assistant Principal Annette Mosier and Pemberton will greet students from the roof of the school one day in May because the students reached their goal of three thousand dollars. Originally, Pemberton told students that they would spend the night on the roof, but you can’t get anything by these smart kids who just asked too many questions about it. Over three thousand dollars is a lot of pennies.

You know it’s spring when the West Laurel Recreation Council puts on the Spring Egg Hunt on April 13 at 9 a.m. Get there early; don’t be late or you will miss it! This is a wonderful West Laurel tradition, going on for decades. The event will take place at the West Laurel Community Building in the nearby grassy area. The hunt is arranged by the children’s age, so arrive early so you can figure out where your age group’s eggs are hidden.

Bond Mill Elementary Drama Club will present the musical “Wrangler Ranch” on Saturday, April 6, at 2 p.m. in the Bond Mill “theatre” (or multi-purpose room). These young thespians have been rehearsing for months. The community is invited to attend at no cost. Children must stay in their seats as this is a real “theatre” at least for this very special day.

This is just a reminder that pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration begins in Prince George’s County schools on April 8.

Pre-K children must be 4 years old on or by Sept. 1, 2019 and kindergarten children must be 5 years old on or by Sept. 1, 2019. Bond Mill Elementary does not house Pre-K, so 4 year olds in the Bond Mill Elementary boundary should go to Scotchtown Hills Elementary 301-497-3994. Pre-K has limited slots and it is a need-based program, so you must show proof of income also.

Bond Mill will register kindergarten students starting April 8 on any regularly scheduled school day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You will need to bring proof of residence, original birth certificate, immunizations and picture ID. Please call Bond Mill if you have any questions 301-497-3600.

Mark your calendars for May 18. It is the date for the Bond Mill Carnival and what a great day that always is. It is the super-mega event of the school year. The Bond Mill PTO needs some clean, newish coffee cans for the games and medium to large wicker baskets for the raffle items.

If anyone in the community can donate any of these items, please drop off at the school office. It will be much appreciated.

Happy spring. Please email me any great news regarding graduations, weddings, babies, awards and retirements. Share with your West Laurel community by letting me know.