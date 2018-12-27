Black History exhibit to open when holidays end

Montpelier Arts Center is currently hosting its Holiday Group Show including works from many of its resident artists. Works on view include collage, rug hooking, painting, sculpture and jewelry. The center is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for major holidays. The exhibit is through Dec 31.

Beginning Jan. 21 through Feb. 28, 2019, the center celebrates Black History Month with a focus on black migration from the days of the slave trade to the 21st century. In the early 20th century, the Great Migration took place with movement from the rural south to the urban north. Itcontinues today, with African Americans and black immigrants moving to, and within, the country. The exhibit, which was curated by the M-NCCP Black History Program, explores factors spurring these movements and the resulting changes in society.

A public reception will be on Sunday, Jan. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Arts Center. Admission is free. Call 301-377-7800 for more information.

Looking for some indoor activity to help deal with the post-holiday blues?

Check out some of the offerings at the Laurel/Beltsville Senior Activity Center. Classes in January include billiards, chair aerobics, senior fit exercise, nutrition and exercise and digital photography.

Interested in stamps and the history of postal activities in the US?

Sign up for at tour of the National Postal Museum on Jan. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Transportation to the museum is provided. Cost is $17 for residents, $23 for non-residents. Register through Parks Direct by Jan. 10.

January is National Soup Month. Join others from our community at the center on Jan. 17, from 12 to 1 p.m., for a bowl of soup and readings from “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Older and Wiser.” Participation is free while supplies last. Sign up at the Center lobby.

St. Nicholas Church will host the Laurel Winter Shelter for men the week of Jan. 20-27, 2019. The shelter will be in the church at 8603 Contee Road. If you are interested in volunteering to assist at the shelter, call Tom Arnold at 301-633-7795.

Unfortunately, we all probably make a purchase or receive a gift now and then which we need to return.

Maryland Assistant Attorney General Karen Straughn has issued some guidance reminding us that there is no overall policy regarding returns and refunds for unwanted merchandise. Stores can set their own policies, time limits, etc. Always ask for a receipt, and include one if you are gifting someone. Be sure to check the return policies for online purchasers or use a site like Amazon or Zappos, which state their policies clearly.

You do have some legal recourse if the item is broken or damaged when you receive it. Be sure to take pictures of the item when it is opened and/or determined to be faulty.

Let’s all enjoy the holiday season and have a great New Year 2019 in South Laurel/Montpelier!