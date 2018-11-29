Keep up to date with latest maglev report

State Del. Geraldine Valentino-Smith has issued information regarding the SCMAGLEV Alternatives Report. The document includes revised maps of the proposed maglev high-speed train route in our community is now available at bwmaglev.info.

The map and other materials relevant to the project were published on Nov. 15, and are available for review and comment.

The Federal Railroad Administration is tasked with making the final recommendation on maglev in less than six months. It is important for residents in South Laurel/Montpelier to keep up to date on these proposals which directly affect our residents and to make our opinions known to our elected officials, particularly at the federal level.

Come celebrate the season with a holiday concert featuring carols and anthems for choirs, strings, organ, hand bells and praise team plus sing-alongs carols on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 3 and 7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 13611 Laurel-Bowie Road (Route 197).

Refreshments will follow the concert and child care is provided. The concerts are free, but inon-perishable food items will be collected and donated to LARS and Elizabeth House Soup Kitche. For more information, go to oslclaurel.org or call 301-776-7670

The Laurel/Beltsville Senior Activity Center offers several free educational workshops in early December.

On Monday, Dec. 3, the State Health Insurance Assistance Program will present Medicare 101, a workshop on navigating the enrollment process during Medicare Open Enrollment season. Individual assistance will be provided at the end of the workshop.

On Friday, Dec. 7, the Aging in Place workshop provides information about the many resources available for individuals who plan to remain in their current homes as they grow older. In addition, if the holiday preparations and celebrations are stressing us out, the Calm Your Mind & Enjoy the Holidays workshop on Friday, Dec. 14 with instructor John Kris Mahan will explore mindfulness techniques to aid with the challenging emotions of the season and to ensure that we fully enjoy the celebrations.

December Programs at Patuxent National Wildlife Visitor Center, 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop, include Nature Tots: Snow Birds on Tuesday, Dec. 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required for this event. Children ages 3-4 can learn about the season of winter and how we can assist birds who are migrating south.

Two of North America’s smallest birds of prey are the American kestrel and eastern screech owl. Both expert hunters, the American kestrel use its acrobatic prowess, while the eastern screech owl is a stealthy silent hunter. Participants of all ages can learn more about these two birds on Saturdays, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 from 12:15 – 12:45 p.m. These sessions do not require registration. Go to fws.gov/refuge/Patuxent/visit/Public Programs.html. for more information.

Best wishes to all for a happy, healthy and safe holiday season!