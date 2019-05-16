Run or walk through various sites for a good cause

Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services invites us to Spring into Summer on Saturday, May 18 by participating in its 5K which begins at 8 a.m. at the Montpelier Community Association Pool, 12401 Cedarbrook Lane in Montpelier. The route passes through the grounds of Montpelier Mansion and other interesting venues in Laurel. This is a family fun event, and includes a 2.4-mile untimed option for walkers. The fee for entry is $35. All proceeds will go to LARS. To register, go to register.chronotrack.com. For more information, see LARS website laureladvocacy.org.

The Montpelier Arts Center offers a perfect opportunity for relaxed participation in National Physical Fitness Month. On Friday, May 24, at 7 p.m., join the free Yoga and Jazz event for participants 18 and older. Find your center and breathe deeply while enjoying live jazz music. Wear comfortable clothes, bring a yoga mat and arrive early, as space is limited.

The Montpelier Arts Center has announced various opportunities for employment. Applicants are invited to send resumes for front desk, event staff, summer staff and teaching artists positions. Those interested in teaching artists employment should submit a class proposal along with the resume. Contact Montpelier.arts@pgparks.com for more information.

The livin’ may be easy in the summer time, but scammers never seem to take time off.

A latest scam is the “one ring” version. Callers use country codes of Mauritania (222) and Sierra Leone (232.) Scammers tend to call late in the night and hang up after just one ring. A startled recipient may assume that such a late-night call is someone known to us reporting an emergency. Law enforcement officials urge us not to call back, but rather if we are concerned, call another family member or close friend to see if there really is an emergency with someone we know. Calling back to the scammer number may result in their having access to our data. Several phone services now show the phrase “possible scam” on the messaging screen and recommend using NoMoRobo on land lines.

The Laurel/Beltsville Senior Activity Center has a real buffet of free interesting learning and fun opportunities during the last few weeks of May. Participate in a free session on the use of iPads and iPhones on Friday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On May 24, from 2 to 4 p.m., join the book group to discuss “Chasing Space” by Leland Melvin, describing how he overcame obstacles and became a shuttle astronaut; view the movie “Creed” on May 23 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and discuss the many functions of the Laurel Library with a library staff member on May 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.