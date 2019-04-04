Winning student art will be hung in Captial

Congressman Steny Hoyer has announced the 2019 Congressional Art Competition, and high school students from throughout the Fifth Congressional District are encouraged to participate. The winning submission will be hung in the U.S. Capital for one year. Artwork submitted may be in various mediums, including paintings, drawing, collage and computer-generated art. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, April 19. For more information, call Stefanie Carey Barone at 301-843-1577 or Stefanie.Carey@mail.house.gov.

The Montpelier Arts Center will hold a public reception on Sunday, April 7, to open the exhibit of Patricia Bowden’s work in the Resident Artist Gallery, which will run from April 6 through 28. Bowden’s work includes various painting media as well as 3-D objects around the subject of ancestry. The reception is from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Center. Admission is free.

On Friday, April 5, at 8 p.m., Carl Grubbs, an award-winning jazz saxophonist, performs at the center. Grubbs has an extensive career as performer, composer and recording artist, including working with John Coltrane. Tickets for the performance are $25 per person, with a 10 percent discount for Montpelier members and seniors. Call 301-377-7800 for more information.

The Laurel Senior Friendship Club meets the second Wednesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each month features speakers on subjects relevant to seniors or musical performances by local artists.

The group also sponsors various trips designed for seniors. Trips scheduled for the future include the Harrington Casino in May; Totem Pole Playhouse to see “Smoke on the Mountain” in June; Riverside Center for the Performing Arts to see “South Pacific” in July; the Dorothy Megan Sightseeing Cruise and crab fest in August; an Amish wedding feast in October; and an overnight trip to New York City, including the famous Rockette’s show, in December.

For more specific information, including departure information and fees, contact the Friendship Club, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 301-206-3380, or stop by its office at the Laurel/Beltsville Senior Center to obtain information on these great trips and on the club itself.

The Laurel/Beltsville Center also has a range of activities for seniors in the coming weeks.

Classes starting in May include chair aerobics, computer skills (various levels) and exercise senior fit.

The center’s movie selections for April are “First Man” on April 11, and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” on April 25. The films run from 9:30 to 11:30 am. Admission is free.

A trip to the Museum of the Bible is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24. Transportation is by M-NCCPC bus, which leaves from the hospital parking lot at 8:30 a.m. and returns at 4 p.m. Cost is $32 for residents and $42 for non-residents. Call the center at 301-206-3350, or stop by the front desk for more information.

Take advantage of some of these great opportunities available to our community and enjoy a happy spring!