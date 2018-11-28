Laurel residents wanted for new education advisory committee

The city of Laurel is accepting residents’ resumes for a new advisory committed focused on education, the city announced Tuesday.

In an effort to strength the relationship between the city of Laurel, the Prince George's County Board of Education, local schools and students, the Education Advisory Committee was established by Laurel’s city council in September.

The committee will work to develop and recommend projects, programs and other initiatives that impact the educational development of the Laurel’s students and residents.

The 11-person committee will have five Laurel residents, two members from the general public, a city councilmember. two members of PTAs in the greater Laurel area and one member from the greater Laurel area business community.

Interested community members can send resumes to Sara Green, the city’s chief of staff, at 8103 Sandy Spring Road, Laurel, MD 20707. Resumes can also be emailed to laurelmayor@laurel.md.us.

