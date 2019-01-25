A quiz to test how well you know city history

The Laurel Trivia Nights hosted twice a year at Oliver’s Saloon and presented by The Laurel History Boys are popular events. How many of these questions that were part of last year’s contests do you know? Answers are below.

1. Name the 1940s-era diner that existed on Route 1 near Whiskey Bottom Road until the early 1980s.

2. What local planned city—other than Greenbelt—came before Columbia and Reston?

3. What Laurel High graduate went on to become the superstar lead guitarist for the heavy metal group Megadeath?

4. Name the actor who played the resident leprechaun at Delaney’s.

5. What year was the Laurel Hotel demolished?

1969 1971 1974 1978

6. What was the first apartment complex built on Route 197 between Route 1 and the BW Parkway?

7. American Legion Post 60 at the end of Main Street was originally built to be what?

8. At what Laurel bar/nightclub did Jimmy Dean frequently play in the 1950s and 1960s?

9. Which year did Laurel High win its only state football championship?

1959 1966 1972 1987

10. What was Nuzback’s called when it first opened in 1948?

11. Who was the original owner of the Laurel Theater on Main Street?

12. What famous government official had his father committed to the Laurel Sanitarium?

13. Which of the following played at both the Laurel Pop Festival and Woodstock?

Led Zeppelin The Who 10 Years After The Guess Who Frank Zappa

14. From the time it opened until the mid-1970s, Laurel Shopping Center featured three stores with lunch counters. Name them.

15. Steward Manor Apartments were built by the father of which local sports franchise owner?

Jack Kent Cooke Abe Pollin Dan Snyder Ted Leonsis

16. Which year was the Laurel Hotel built?

1904 1912 1925 1945

17. What are the only two original stores from 1956 still located in the Laurel Shopping Center?

18. The very first ordinance passed by the new town of Laurel in 1870 called for fines for:

Public drunkenness Pigs roaming the streets unattended Unregistered horse wagons Not cleaning up horse manure on the streets

19. After his failed assassination attempt, who tried to hang himself in a cell at Fort Meade?

20. Which Hollywood movie had its world premiere at the Laurel Cinema in 1969?

True Grit Cactus Flower Pendulum Gidget Grows Up

21. In 1954, a horse named Landau that was entered in the third Laurel International caused a media sensation around the world because of who owned the horse. Who was the owner?

22. The 9th Street Bridge next to the pool at the end of Main Street that was swept away by Hurricane Agnes in 1972, was actually the second bridge on that spot. The original bridge was constructed in 1808 and was also swept away by flood waters in 1889 caused by what famous disaster?

23. What major department store opened at Laurel Shopping Center in 1982, only to go out of business nine months later?

24. What former Laurel Mayor was a singer in a band during high school?

25. According to the WSSC, if Rocky Gorge Dam completely falls down, how many feet of water will flood Main Street?

3 5 9 14

Answers: 1. Outriders’ Diner 2. Maryland City 3. Marty Friedman 4. Sammy Ross 5. C 6. Steward Manor in 1959 7. A USO club 8. The Turf Club 9. D 10. The Palms 11. Sidney Lust 12. J. Edgar Hoover 13. C 14. Peoples Drug, Woolworth, and Kresge 15. B 16. B 17. Giant Food and Bart’s Barber Shop 18. B 19. John Hinckley 20. C 21. Queen Elizabeth 22. The Johnston, Pennsylvania flood 23. Woolco 24. Bob DiPietro 25. D

Richard Friend and Pete Lewnes contributed to this story. info@theleonardgroupinc.com