Laurel man one of seven charged by Howard police with trying to hire prostitutes

A Laurel man was one of seven men from across the state arrested in Howard County’s latest prostitution sting, police announced Tuesday.

The “would-be johns” were arrested Monday at a hotel in the 8800 block of Columbia 100 Parkway in Columbia and charged with disorderly conduct and solicitation of prostitution, according to police.

Detectives posted fake ads on websites known to advertise prostitution and the men who called the number listed on the ad spoke with an undercover female officer who provided a meeting location, according to police.

Upon arriving to the location, the men offered money for sex acts and in return, were arrested and charged.

Monday’s operation is part of Howard’s ongoing effort to combat human trafficking, prostitution and related offenses, according to police.

