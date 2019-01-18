Pallotti wrestling rebuilding with youth under veteran coach

Saint Vincent Pallotti coach Tom Owens knew how inexperienced his wrestling team was coming into the season, so he made sure to soften the early part of the schedule.

That all changed when the Panthers competed recently in the 23rd Battle at the Bridge tournament Jan. 11-12, featuring 19 teams, at Bohemia Manor High School.

The Panthers, who have only four seniors, along with six freshmen on their varsity roster, got some needed experience, but failed to produce a champion.

They did get a third-place finish from senior 195-pounder Tyler Rhodes.

“He was a number two seed in the tournament, but he got beat in the first round,” Owens said. “He kind of pulled the guy on top of him and got himself in trouble. He was real nervous, I think, but he came back and won all the rest of his matches and did really, really well and got third.”

Rhodes improved his individual record to 7-3 for the Panthers, who are 2-3 in dual meets and 2-2 in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference contests.

The other seniors on the roster include Max Grogans (220), Jack McCarty (170) and Eduardo Sandoval (182).

Grogans went 3-2 at the Battle at the Bridge tournament.

“He’s doing really well. He didn’t place this weekend, but he wrestled some pretty good matches,” Owens said. “It was a tougher tournament then we were used to up there.”

Owens likes his chances to place, along with Rhodes, at the MIAA tournament, which will be held Feb. 9 and 10 at Gilman School.

“He’s been with me all three years and I think he’s got a shot to place at the MIAA tournament,” Owens said. “He’s a hard worker and a really good kid.”

McCarty (5-3) is a second-year wrestler.

“Last year, he wrestled the whole year and didn’t win a match,” Owens said. “It was real special this year when he won a match at our home dual meet we had against Mount Carmel. He’s really improving.”

The Panthers lost to Mount Carmel, 42-34, after opening the season with a 60-24 loss to Friends.

They also lost a non-league match to Meade, 54-24, before knocking off conference foes Glenelg Country School, 51-18, and Gerstell Academy, 66-18.

The fourth senior is Sandoval who competes at 182 pounds.

He wrestled his freshman year, but stayed off the mat the past two seasons.

Junior Jeremy Wright (132) is another experienced wrestler who could make some noise at the MIAA tournament.

Wright is the lone junior on the roster and Damon Hawkins (126) is the only sophomore.

All six freshman are newcomers to the sport with no junior league experience.

“Most of them play other sports, so they are good athletes and I’ve never in my years here had six freshman come out, that’s a lot for me,” said Owens, who coached the wrestling team from 1995 through 2012, before taking off four years and coming back for the 2016-17 season.

Before returning to Pallotti, Owens and assistant Rob Whittles, now coaching at Springbrook, had the Panthers competing in the A Conference.

“We had a pretty solid team for years,” Owens said. “We were going as far as we could go. We were competing with Mount Saint Joe with the recruiting and all that.”

When Owens returned, the team’s roster had dwindled.

“I’ve been struggling with numbers over the past few years,” Owens said. “I had some good kids last year. I had Newt Davis and he was a junior league kid and he did well. Blake Corum, a really good football player, wrestled for me for a year and he made it to national preps.”

He hopes better things are in store for the freshmen that includes: Kyle McMurty (106), Jaden Koranteng (113), Keith Lewis (120), Matthew Miller (138), Clayton Bulluck (170) and Robert Thornburg (285).

At Bohemia Manor, Koranteng won his first match, but lost his second and failed to make weight the second day.

“He shows a lot of promise,” Owens said.

Lewis has also made a strong first impression.

“He’ real explosive, he’s going to be really good if he sticks with it. He’s just real strong,” Owens said.

Thornburg has also shown some potential.

“He’s a heavyweight freshman and he’s a really big boy and once he gets used to his body and matures a little bit, I think he’s got a great chance to get to the top of the MIAAs if he sticks with it,” Owens said. “If you can get a heavyweight for four straight years, you are doing something.”

The coach hopes the other rookies follow their lead.

“This year is sort of like rebuilding,” Owens said. “I love the kids. They are all really trying hard and I think we’ve got great potential in the future if these six stick with me for the next couple of years.”

Owens entertained the idea of retiring after this season, but help came along and changed his mind.

“I was thinking this was going to be my last year and now I’ve got a good assistant coach, one of my ex-wrestlers, Brandon Farley,” Owens said. “That makes all the difference in the world. I was trying to do it by myself last year.”

He also gets coaching help from former wrestler Griffin McWilliams.

“We are getting it back. The room doesn’t have the culture that it used too, but it’s getting there,” Owens said. “They are improving and I purposely had kind of an easy schedule this year. I’m just trying to pick and choose so we can learn and have some success as well.”

After they compete at a tournament at Landon School (Jan. 19) they return for their final home meet on Jan. 24 (5 p.m.) against St. Mary’s.

“We are trying to instill the system that we’ve had for years here at Pallotti and it is looking up,” Owens said. “This year, I do have more optimism than I did two years ago. With the help of Brandon and Griffin, it’s a whole lot better.”