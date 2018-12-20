Celebrating the season of giving

Things are growing quiet in Old Town as organizations and activities prepare for Christmas and New Year’s festivities. Students have one more day of class, Dec. 21, before a holiday break. They return to school on Jan. 2.

Old Town churches offer plenty of opportunities for worship this season.

St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 522 Main St., will hold its family-friendly Christmas Eve service and Christmas pageant on Monday, Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m. Later than night, adult and bell choirs will offer seasonal hymns at 7:30 p.m., followed by an 8 p.m. choral festival candlelight Christmas Eve service.

First United Methodist Church, 424 Main St., will offer two Christmas Eve services – one at 7 and one at 11 p.m.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 7607 Old Sandy Spring Road, will have two Christmas Eve services as well at 6 and 8 p.m.

Laurel Presbyterian Church, 7610 Old Sandy Spring Road, will offer its Christmas Eve services at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church, 114 St. Mary’s Place, will offer Masses both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The children’s Christmas pageant will be Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m. in the Keesler Center, followed by a 4 p.m. Mass. There will also be a 4 p.m. Mass in the main church. Additional Christmas Eve Masses will be held at 6 , 8 and 10:30 p.m. in the church. Christmas Day Masses on Dec. 25 will be offered at 7:30 , 9 and 10:45 a.m. as well as a 12:30 p.m. Mass in Spanish.

If you’re considering options for year-end giving, remember our nonprofit organizations here in Old Town.

There is always great work being done for those in need in our community by Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services and Elizabeth House/FISH of Laurel.

The homeless are served also by New Day of Maryland and Patrons for Peace Project. Children and students are well supported by Bernadette’s House and the Laurel Boys and Girls Club.

Fidos for Freedom provides assistance and therapy dogs to those who need their assistance throughout the Baltimore-DC region.

The Laurel Historical Society helps preserve and educate the public about our rich history here in Laurel.

Laurel Pregnancy Center provides support to pregnant women in need.

This year, the Laurel Lions Club was forced to cancel its Christmas tree sale, one of its biggest fundraisers, and is asking for support.

A very merry Christmas and prosperous New Year to all readers!