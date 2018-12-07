Laying a wreath in honor of heroes at Ivy Hill

A ceremony and wreath laying to honor fallen American heroes during the holidays will return to Old Town’s Ivy Hill Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 15.

Wreaths Across America, an organization that places wreaths at the graves of American service members for the holiday season, made its debut at Ivy Hill last year thanks to the efforts of coordinator Lisa Wright.

The effort proved enormously popular, with dozens of volunteers and local organizations turning out to show their support and appreciation of members of the military who have died. This year, Laurel supporters have exceeded the goal of paying for 250 wreaths, raising enough funds for 275 wreaths.

The ceremony Dec. 15 at Ivy Hill, along Sandy Spring Road just across from the Municipal Center, will begin at 11 a.m.

It will feature a short program that includes a ceremonial wreath laying by a World War II veteran. Volunteers are still needed for the general wreath laying and may sign up by going to wreathsacrossamerica.org and typing “20707” or “Ivy Hill” into the search box.

Wright is also still looking for donations of beverages and donuts. She can be contacted at waaivyhill@gmail.com.

If you’re looking to enjoy some beautiful music this holiday season, some local churches are offering great opportunities.

St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church will host a free concert to close out its 175th anniversary year on Sunday, Dec. 9. The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the church, 114 St. Mary’s Place.

It will feature musical performances by the children’s choir, youth choir, adult chancel choir, worship band and Spanish choir. Selections will include praise music and Advent and Christmas tunes.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will offer its Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. in the church, 7607 Sandy Spring Road.

It will feature Advent and Christmas music by the Voices of Praise choir, Jubilation praise band, JoyBells hand bell choir and instrumentalists. It will begin with a candle lighting in honor of children and loved ones who have died, sponsored by Compassionate Friends.

The concert is free and open to the public, and a free will offering in support of Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services will be taken.

As you do your Christmas and holiday shopping, don’t forget the many wonderful opportunities to support Old Town businesses.

Consider gift cards to our Main Street coffee shops – including More than Java Café, Ragamuffins Coffee House and Sip at C Street – or restaurants like Olive on Main or Red, Hot, and Blue.

If you need to refill as you go about your errands, stop by Flavor Garden along Montgomery Street or stop in for a drink at Oliver’s Old Towne Tavern on Main Street. Grab breakfast at Tastee Diner or dinner at Tampico Grill.

Treat loved ones to a performance at Laurel Mill Playhouse or Venus Theatre, and encourage visitors to enjoy the hospitality at Laurel Manor House Bed and Breakfast. Don’t forget to soak up some local history and snag some Laurel-themed gifts at the Laurel Museum.