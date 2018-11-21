Turkety Trot runners benefit LARS

The streets of Old Town will be filled on the morning of Nov. 22 with hundreds of participants in the 14th annual Turkey Trot to benefit Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services, which serves low-income families in our area.

Runners and walkers young, old and inbetween will gather at McCullough Field at 8 a.m. and shed a few pre-feast calories as they trace the certified 5K route through the neighborhood.

Leah Paley, the LARS executive director, said her organization is grateful for the countless community members who support LARS’ mission to assist individuals and families in crisis.

“We’re thankful for the support we continue to receive from the Laurel community,” Paley said, in an email. “Hundreds of community members – including local residents, business owners, congregations and city officials – invest both tangible and non-tangible resources each and every day in order to make our work possible.”

LARS will host a Giving Tuesday event at its office, 311 Laurel Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 27. It will include a special volunteer opportunity and open house. Visitors will learn about LARS’ work and how to get involved. Light refreshments will be served, and the donation of a non-perishable food item to the LARS pantry is welcome. RSVPs can be made by calling LARS at 301-776-0442 or go to laureladvocacy.org.

LARS is also in need of additional donors for its holiday program.

Last year, the group was able to distribute gifts to almost 480 children through its adopt-a-family program and loose gifts and gift cards. More than 200 families and seniors enjoyed Thanksgiving and Christmas meals thanks to donations to LARS’ food pantry. For more information or to get involved, go to laureladvocacy.org.

The Children’s Christmas Party at American Legion Post 60 will be held this year on Sunday, Dec. 16, from 1to 3 p.m. at Allen Hall, 2 Main St. The festivities will include crafts, games, food and a visit with Santa for children ages 12 and under. Every person, adults and child, attending the party must have an advanced ticket. Ticket reservations can be made online at laurelpost60.org.

The Laurel Historical Society’s Holiday Home Tour is back this year. This popular event, which gives peak inside some of the charming homes and businesses in our neighborhood, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. This year, it will feature distinctive Victorian homes, a Main Street business and a historic Mill house, among other sites. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the tour. Tickets may be purchased at the Laurel Museum, 817 Main St., or online at laurelhistoricalsociety.org

Don’t forget that there are just a few weeks left to view the Laurel Museum’s 2018 exhibit, “We the People: How Civic Engagement Has Shaped Laurel.” This exhibit will close on Dec. 16 in preparation for the 2019 exhibit. For more information, call 301-725-7975 or email info@laurelhistoricalsociety.org.