STEAM convention highlights science and more

Middle and high school students are invited to join a pop-up STEAM convention to be held this Saturday, April 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Laurel Municipal Center, 8103 Sandy Spring Road.

The event is free and includes STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) challenges, a live DJ, giveaways, food and drinks. It will also feature minority STEAM experts and mentors from medical, tech, aviation, performing and visual arts programs and organizations. The convention is hosted by UrbanSmart, Women Offering Wealth and the city of Laurel. Register online at goo.gl/2iBgix.

Mark your calendars now to enjoy an evening of beautiful live music. The U.S. Army Field Band’s Brass Quintet will offer a recital on Saturday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Laurel Presbyterian Church, 7610 Sandy Spring Road. The concert is free and open to the public. The event, which is the culmination of a celebration in honor of the church’s senior members, will feature musicians playing the trumpet, horn, trombone and tuba. The concert will include original works as well as arrangements of beloved Americana and patriotic music. For more information, please call the church at 301-776-6665.

Laurel may not occupy a place in music history like Woodstock, but it was the site of large music festivals in the 1960s. Learn more about these rockin’ good times at the Laurel Historical Society’s History Happy Hour on Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at Greenview Cabana Room, 14403 Greenview Drive.

The gathering will begin with the LHS meeting, complete with sips and snacks. It will be followed by a presentation on jazz and pop festivals held in Laurel in the late 1960s given by Laurel History Boy and the Leader’s History Matters columnist Kevin Leonard. Tickets are $5 for LHS members and $7 for nonmembers and are available online at laurelhistoricalsociety.org. Call 301-725-7975 for more information.

Swim season is just a month away. City of Laurel pools – the Laurel Municipal Pool at the bottom of Main Street and the Greenview Drive Pool – open on Saturday, May 25. Swim passes for the 2019 season are now available for purchase at the Laurel Municipal Center, 8103 Sandy Spring Road.

Prices for residents range from $100 for a senior citizen to $255 for a family, with a total of five tiers available. Full-season passes purchased by May 24 receive a 10 percent discount. Contact the Department of Parks and Recreation at 301-725-7800 for more information.

Kindergarten registration for the 2019-2020 school year at Laurel and Scotchtown Hills elementary schools is now open. Kindergarten is open to all students who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2019. Families should register directly at school. Please be sure to have all appropriate documentation, including government-issued identification for the parent, a proof of birth for the child, immunization record and lead screening certificate and proof of residency.

For questions, please contact Laurel Elementary at 301-497-3660 or Scotchtown Hills at 301-497-3994.