Five honored by Knights for community service

Knights of Columbus Patuxent Council #2203 recently held its Community Service Awards celebration, where the group honored five individuals for their work in the Laurel community.

The awards were presented at a gathering March 19 at the Msgr. Keesler Parish Center at St. Mary of the Mills Church, where the council is based. Recipients received a certificate and a gift card in appreciation of their service.

Sgt. Charles Boswell of the Laurel Police Department was honored as the council’s Police Officer of the Year. Boswell is a familiar face to many as head of the department’s community policing division. In that capacity, he leads the Cops Camps, Santa with a Badge and charity runs. He is a fixture at community and school events and works with businesses, homeowners associations and apartment complex administrators to address concerns and keep the community safe. Boswell was also named the Maryland State Knights of Columbus Police Officer of the Year for 2018-19.

Jessie Linder of the Laurel Volunteer Rescue Squad was honored as the council’s Emergency Medical Technician of the Year. Linder has distinguished himself in his service to the Laurel area as an EMT and is also an active duty member of the U.S. Navy.

Former Police Chief Richard McLaughlin was named the council’s Citizen of the Year. McLaughlin, a fixture in the Laurel community and also a member of the Patuxent Council, was a Laurel police officer for more than 30 years and served as police chief from 2010 until his retirement in January. McLaughlin is also a member of the Laurel Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Katherine Vaughn was named the council’s Catechist of the Year. Vaughn teaches religious education classes at St. Mary of the Mills, where she helps prepare students for Confirmation. Vaughn was also honored as the Maryland State Knights of Columbus Catechist of the Year for 2018-19.

St. Mary of the Mills teacher Amanda Goco was honored as the council’s Teacher of the Year. Goco has taught at St. Mary’s for 20 years and serves as both the middle school math teacher and the middle school team leader.

Longtime Old Town residents Dick and Doris Stevick, the parents of six children and grandparents of a growing brood, were recognized by the Maryland State Council of the Knights of Columbus as its Family of the Year for 2018-19. They were honored at a March 31 dinner, at which Boswell and Vaughn were also recognized. Patuxent Council candidates won three of the seven state awards.

Congratulations to all the community award winners.

Hop to it if your family would like to join the American Legion Post 60 Children’s Easter Party. The celebration will be held Sunday, April 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Allen Hall, 2 Main St., and will include crafts, games and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The event is free, but a ticket is required for every attendee and tickets will not be available at the door. Tickets are available online at laurelpost60.org. Call 301-725-2302 for more information.

The Laurel Historical Society will observe Maryland Archeology Month with a lecture April 11 about archaeology around Laurel. It will be presented by Ann Bennett, the society’s executive director, at 7 p.m. at the Laurel Pool Room at 9th and Main streets. The event is free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $2 for non-LHS members.