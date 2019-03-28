Gala to evoke 1969 Laurel Pop Festival

The Laurel Historical Society will honor an individual, nonprofit group and business for the positive impact they have had on our community at its gala fundraiser on Saturday, April 13.

This year’s three Community Impact Award winners are nurse and homeless advocate Ruth Walls, the educational nonprofit Side by Side and the Main Street law firm McGowan and Cecil.

The awards will be presented at the April 13 LHS gala – the society’s largest fundraiser – to be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton at 15101 Sweitzer Lane. This year’s theme is The Laurel Pop Festival 1969. It celebrates the 50th anniversary of a huge music festival held at Laurel Park on July 11 and 12,1969. Entertainers that weekend – a month before Woodstock – included legends like Led Zeppelin, Buddy Guy, Al Kooper and Jethro Tull.

Walls, who lives in Old Town, has been a Laurel resident since 1984. She is a registered nurse who also holds master’s degrees in in psychology and nursing education. She started the Patrons for Peace Project in 2004. The group helps individuals who are homeless access health care, mental health services and other support through a variety of creative resources. Walls also spearheaded the projects to erect the Peace Pole at the city of Laurel Memorial Garden and to renovate the home of Laverne and Brent Debnam to make it accessible and comfortable for Brent, who has cerebral palsy.

Side by Side is a non-profit group that partners with Prince George’s County Public Schools to support students and their families. It was founded in 2007 by Joe Murchison, who served as editor of Laurel Leader for 17 years. Side by Side offered the first parent academy in county schools. That has evolved into its Great Start workshops, a program that helps families learn the tools to ensure academic success and good behavior. Side by Side has served more than 2,500 families in 12 years and currently assists 437 families, with a growing emphasis on helping families for whom English is a second language.

McGowan and Cecil is a law firm founded in 2001 that specializes in personal injury law. Its founding partners are Mike McGowan and Robb Cecil, who have demonstrated a dedicated and ongoing commitment to the revitalization of Main Street. The firm in 2006 erected 319 Main St., where its offices are currently housed. Later, the firm acquired 320 Main St., home of the former Laurel Art Center. It renovated the property and attracted other businesses. Currently, the two buildings house 15 businesses and more than 150 employees. McGowan and Cecil also supports community organizations including First Generation College Bound and Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services.

Congratulations to the Community Impact Award winners and thank you for helping make Laurel a great place to live and work.

Tickets for the LHS gala are $100 for LHS members and $110 for non-members. The Community Impact Awards are sponsored by Revere Bank. Additional sponsorship and ticket information can be found at laurelhistoricalsociety.org. The Laurel Museum, 817 Main St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Its current exhibit “Is There a Doctor in the House? Laurel’s Healthcare Stories” runs through December. Admission is free.