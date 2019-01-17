Bridal expo that helps Haiti returns

Bargain bridal buyers, be sure to mark Saturday, Jan. 26, on your calendars. That day, brides will have an opportunity to “say yes to the dress” while also supporting a worthy cause.

The second Brides for Haiti bridal expo and wedding gown sale will be held Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Msgr. Keesler Parish Center, 800 Main St. Hundreds of new, samples and once-loved gowns will be available in a wide variety of sizes and in prices ranging from $99 to $499. Admission is $10 and proceeds benefit the Haiti twinning program at St. Mary of the Mills. The parish, along with St. Mary’s Church in Barnesville, supports St. Joseph Church in Carcasse, Haiti, which has been battered repeatedly by a succession of hurricanes.

Last year’s event attracted 150 attendees and raised about $5,000 for the Haiti program. Organizers including Marsha Raymond, a social worker at St. Mary of the Mills, hope to double both the number of attendees and dollars raised this year. Specifically, the funds will support the purchase of construction materials for a new church and school at St. Joseph’s in Haiti, as well as bolster teacher salaries and contribute to ongoing costs for wells and school supplies for the Carcasse community.

This year’s bridal expo will feature gowns, veils and accessories by designers including Maggie Sotero, Demetrios and Mon Cheri. Seamstresses will be available for consultation and hire. There will also be local vendors including florists, caterers, venues and photographers. The event will include raffles, door prizes and samples.

Among the members of the planning team for the bridal expo is eighth-grade student Madilyn Magno. She is a member of American Heritage Girls Troop 1208, based at St. Mary of the Mills, working on her Harriet Tubman Level Award. Madilyn is organizing volunteers for the bridal expo and hopes to help create a positive shopping experience for brides by giving both them and the gowns the treatment they deserve.

For more information, or to register for the expo, email Brides4Haiti@gmail.com or call 301-725-3080.

The new year is already off to a happy start for the Laurel High School community.

Laurel High alumna Anne Colt Leitiss, of the class of 1981, was sworn in Jan. 7 as Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney. She is the first woman elected to the office in its 94-year history. She previously served a brief stint as state’s attorney when she was appointed to the position in 2013 but lost an election in 2014. She returned to win her 2018 race. Leitess was joined at her swearing in ceremony by Laurel High principal and fellow 1981 class member Dwayne Jones.

Congratulations are in order for Laurel High senior Dayanna Diaz, who was honored at a Jan. 9 ceremony as a Posse Scholar. The Posse Foundation identifies, recruits and supports young leaders from diverse backgrounds by partnering with universities to provide Posse Scholars with full-tuition scholarships. Diaz plans to attend the University of Rochester in the fall.

The second year of Wreaths Across America at Old Town’s Ivy Hill Cemetery was a success, organizer Lisa Wright said. The highlight of the Dec. 15 ceremony was the attendance of 99-year-old World War II veteran Tillman Sampson. Now the wreaths need to be cleaned up and volunteers are needed. The removal is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. at Ivy Hill along Sandy Spring Road. Last year, with many volunteers it was a quick job, so be sure to arrive on time.

St. Mary of the Mills School will observe Catholic Schools Week from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2. The theme this year is “Learn, Serve, Lead and Succeed.” All community members are invited to attend an open house at the school, 106 St. Mary’s Place, on Sunday, Jan. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.