To be or not to be: Pallotti student shines in Shakespeare competition

All’s well that ends well.

And things ended very well for St. Vincent Pallotti High School student Kaitlyn Robinson, who placed as a semifinalist at the 36th annual National Shakespeare Competition held April 29 in New York City. There, the sophomore competed against 50 students from around the United States in a monologue competition in honor of the bard.

Robinson, a student of Pallotti English teacher Marshall Lancaster, advanced the farthest of any student Pallotti has sent to the competition in its 15 years of participation. Congratulations, Kaitlyn!

The beautiful weather we’ve been enjoying this spring brings with it a number of opportunities to support Old Town-based charitable organizations.

Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services, which provides assistance to low-income families throughout our community, will hold its fifth annual Spring into Summer 5K on Saturday, May 18 at 8 a.m. The race includes a certified 5K route, with a 2.4-mile walking route also available, as it moves this year to the Montpelier Community Association Pool in South Laurel at 12401 Cedarbrook Lane. The route will showcase the lovely grounds of Montpelier Mansion and the morning will be fun for the whole family, with post-run events to include relay races and games for kids. Free tours of the historic mansion will be available for all participants.

All proceeds support LARS’ efforts to end hunger and homelessness in Laurel. Registration is $35 per person for runners, walkers and “sleep walkers” and is available online at laureladvocacy.org. Contact Laura Wellford at lwellford@laureladvocacy.org for more information.

A “doggone good time” will be had by all at a special concert to benefit Fidos for Freedom. The Nighthawks, a blues and roots rock band, and Daryl Davis, an R&B musician, will headline the concert on Sunday, June 2, at American Legion Post 60, 2 Main St. Tickets are $35 per person, or $25 per person for tickets bought in groups of four or more. Admission includes dinner provided by Mission BBQ.

Fidos for Freedom is a local nonprofit that trains hearing dogs, service dogs, PTSD dogs for veterans and therapy dogs. Tickets can be purchased online at fidosforfreedom.org. Call the office at 301-490-4005 for any questions.

Pallotti Early Learning Center at St. Mary of the Mills will hold its second annual open house on Tuesday, May 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the center at 800 Main St. Registration for the 2019-2020 preschool programs will take place at this time. For any inquiries, please call 301-776-6471.

The Summer Fun Program at Pallotti Early Learning Center also returns this summer. The program is for children currently enrolled in kindergarten through fourth grade. Daily activities include games, arts and crafts and swimming. Weekly themes and field trips add to the summer fun. Registration information is available on location.

The Laurel Historical Society will once again host several camps this summer. Archaeology Camp for rising fifth and sixth graders will be held the week of July 8-12 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., daily. Registration opens May 14. Rube Goldberg Camp for rising third through fifth graders will be held the week of Aug. 5-8 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Registration opens May 14. Science in the Summer will be held the week of Aug. 12-16 and will offer two sessions, one for rising second and third graders from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and one for rising fourth through sixth graders from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration opens May 21.

All camps are free and will be held at the Laurel Museum, 817 Main St. To register, email child’s name, grade in fall and parent’s name and contact information to info@laurelhistoricalsociety.org beginning on the appropriate registration date listed above. For questions, contact the LHS at 301-725-7975.