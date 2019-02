Phil Grout / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

Mrs. Betty Compton, founder of the Laurel Historical Society, looks over the new exhibit at the Laurel Museum, "Is There A Doctor in the House?" which opened Sunday.She and her late husband, Dr. Richard Compton, were part of the Laurel medical community for many years. They are pictured in the center photograph above the mantel. Her nurses cap in in the case on the far right.