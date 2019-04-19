Laurel Little League now in full swing

Since 1995, Laurel Little League has been fielding baseball teams for kids ages 4 to 16. This past Saturday marked only the second time the league has celebrated the start of the season with an opening day ceremony.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., players, coaches, family members and the community gathered to enjoy food, music and activities together.

“There was a great turnout,” said Ariel Dominguez, president of the Laurel Little League Board. “It was a great way to get the community involved. All had fun.”

Natalie Ross, creator and organizer of the ceremony, started it last year as a way to bring the league more into the community.

“It keeps kids interested,” said Ross, whose children and husband participate in the league. “It’s not just baseball. It’s all about family. We’re all friends.”

The number of players in the league fluctuates, averaging about 300 with a high of 400, Ross said. This year, there are 270 players on 24 Laurel teams, according to Dominguez. There are 15 teams in the league based outside of the city.

“It is very difficult to a keep a league going,” Ross said. “Since 1995, Laurel is old enough to have seen a lot of leagues that have come and gone.”

Dominguez has been involved with the league for 10 years, starting when his oldest of three sons was 5.

“I keep coming back because it is a wholesome league that is not doing things for just competition,” Dominguez said. “It’s more than just baseball.”

This past winter, the league hosted its first community movie night fundraiser. Another movie night, this time outside, is planned for the summer.

Teams also participate in the Main Street Festival Parade and enjoy a team picnic at the end of the season.

“We want the little ones to come and we want them to stay,” Ross said. “It gives them something to do.”

In season, all teams have one game and one practice during the week and one game on Saturday. The season runs from late April to June, when the Laurel Little League World Series begins.

“When a former player comes back and asks, ‘Do you remember me?’ the true compliment is you remembered me,” Dominguez said. “I work really, really hard for the league to make sure we do things right.”

