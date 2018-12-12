Interim CEO cites progress in school ratings

The 10 Laurel public schools located in Prince George’s County received three or four stars out of five in the state’s new education rankings unveiled last week.

The Maryland State Department of Education rated each school from a minimum of one star to a maximum of five, part of the Every Student Succeeds Act known as ESSA. The new system is an accountability program required by the federal government.

Laurel High School, Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School, Laurel Elementary, Oaklands Elementary, Montpelier Elementary and Deerfield Run Elementary schools each earned three stars.

James H. Harrison Elementary, Scotchtown Elementary and Bond Mills received four stars respectively.

The ratings factor in a series of measures, including test scores, such as academic achievement on the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) tests, as well as a school’s absenteeism rates, graduation percentages, achievement of English language learners and whether the school has a well-rounded curriculum.

In a written statement, Monica Goldson, the interim chief executive officer for the school system, said she is proud of the county’s “continued progress.”

“Every student deserves a five-star school,” Goldson said in a statement. “...We will do what it takes to help every school get there.”

In the future, the rankings will also measure results of the state’s new social studies and science testing program.

Next year, the state also will ask educators and students questions about how they view their school in terms of safety, relationships, engagement and environment.

In Prince George’s County, 192 schools were rated, according to the county school system. Nine schools were excluded because the schools were ineligible according to the state’s criteria.

Of the schools rated, nine received five stars, 75 received four stars, 84 received three stars, 21 received two stars and three received one star, according to the school system.

Nearly 84 percent of all Prince George's schools received a three, four or five star rating.

Baltimore Sun contributed to this article

