Hyattsville man charged with Laurel weekend carjacking

A Hyattsville man faces multiple charges after allegedly displaying a handgun, demanding the keys to a vehicle and fleeing in it over the weekend in Laurel, city of Laurel police announced Monday.

Erick Orlando Alfaro, 32, was arrested on Sunday and allegedly gave police the name of a Gaithersburg resident.

On Tuesday, Laura Guenin, a Laurel police spokeswoman, announced the error and confirmed that it was Alfaro who was arrested.

Alfaro has been charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in a violent crime, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Laurel and Prince George’s County police officers responded to the incident near Laurel Lake and TGI Friday’s at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday evening, Guenin said.

A surveillance camera from a nearby business recorded the carjacking, according to Laurel police.

Police were led to the stolen vehicle in Hyattsville by the victim’s phone, which had been left inside the vehicle.

The victim, who has not been identified, made a positive identification, Guenin said.

Alfaro is scheduled to appear in Prince George’s County District Court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 17, according to online court records.

