Howard County to install stop signs at Laurel intersection

Howard County officials plan to make changes to the intersection of Gorman Road and Skylark Boulevard in Laurel next week.

The project, which will take place April 30, will add a stop sign on the westbound side of Gorman Road and one on the eastbound side of Skylark Boulevard at the intersection to create the new traffic pattern, a county press release said.

County officials cite studies that have shown increasing traffic volume in the area, necessitating the change to improve safety for cars that turn at the intersection.

Signs will be posted in the area a week prior to the change to alert motorists of the reconfiguration.

For questions or concerns about the new traffic pattern, contact the Department of Public Works customer service at 410-313-3440 or publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan