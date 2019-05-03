Officials break ground on Laurel Park mixed-use development meant to help revitalize Route 1 corridor

Officials broke ground Friday on the Laurel Park Station development — located adjacent to the Laurel Park racetrack — that is meant to revitalize the Route 1 corridor in Howard County.
The 63-acre, mixed-use development will be built out from a new MARC train station and include 1,000 residential units, 127,000 square feet of retail space and 650,000 square feet of commercial/office space.
A spokeswoman said the development will have 22 acres of open space and will feature walking trails and a kayak launch on the Patuxent River.
Ryan Homes will be at the helm of housing construction and expects 220 condominiums and two-over-two townhomes, a community garden and a sport park by 2020.
State Sen. Guy Guzzone, whose district includes the area being redeveloped, said the development is a “great example of smart growth” in a statement. “Creating connections is a key goal of development throughout the state, and The Stronach Group’s vision has connectivity at its core.”
The owner of Laurel Park, The Stronach Group, plans to redevelop it into a “super track” capable of hosting high-profile races such as the Breeders’ Cup, and perhaps the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel in racing’s triple crown.
“We see Laurel Park Station as transformational for North Laurel, Route 1 and the greater southern Howard County area,” Stronach CEO Bill Hecht said in a statement. “The scale of the project sets the stage for a major impact on the local economy resulting in community interaction, active living and environmental sustainability.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Doug Donovan contributed to this article.