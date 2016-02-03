News Maryland Howard County Howard Magazine

Catching up with Howard County's Rising Stars

Four instrumentalists, two vocalists and four “triple threats” (actors/dancers/singers) — that’s the field competing this year for the title of Howard County’s Rising Star, an honor bestowed annually at the Celebration of the Arts.

The county’s up-and-coming performers compete “American Idol”-style for a $5,000 cash prize. The 2016 hopefuls follow in the footsteps of 150 previous finalists, many of whom are still doing what they love best — dancing, singing, acting and more — all over the world.

We caught up with six Rising Star winners and finalists who’ve made great strides in their fields.

-- By Carolyn Kelemen, For Howard Magazine 

If You Go:

Howard County Art’s Council’s Celebration of the Arts

March 19 at 6 p.m. Howard Community College’s Smith Theater

Includes a reception, silent auction, gourmet food from area restaurants and caterers, announcement of the Howie Award recipients and the Rising Star competition.

$100 for the entire event, $50 for live streaming of the show in the Black Box Theater.

410-313-2787

hocoarts.org

2016 Rising Star Finalists

Monica Albizo, musical theater

Mark Edwards, guitar

Crystal Freeman, musical theater

Joshua Hughes, musical theater

Jenny Lehtonen, flute

Esther Oh, classical voice

Cody Quattlebaum, classical voice

Elizabeth Rayca, musical theater

Luke Spence, classical trumpet

Shing Ann Yeh, cello

