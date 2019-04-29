This new Zumba-inspired family fitness class gets parents and kids moving in Columbia

When the "catchy" music came on the television, Katie Dunn of Columbia, said that both she and her two-year-old daughter started to move.

"We always jump up," Katie said. "It's that kind of music that makes you want to get up and dance."

They heard the music on BabyFirst TV during commercial breaks for a program called "Zumbini."

Dunn was thrilled to hear that Zumbini was coming near their home in Columbia in the form of a class for children.

The Swellness Center, an indoor play and educational center for infants and children, just became the first location in Howard County to offer the class series in March, created as a partnership between the fitness program Zumba and BabyCenter, which runs BabyFirst TV.

"I’m always looking for ways to expand the offerings that we’re doing here and I thought that this was the perfect opportunity," said Titia Dunn, owner of The Swellness Center (and of no relation to Katie Dunn).

The 45-minute class is offered in eight-week sessions for children ages 4 and under that focuses on promoting cognitive, social, fine and gross motor skill as well as emotional development.

"The class helps to create a bonding experience between the child and their caretaker. It's really fun for everyone. And it's a learning experience as well. A lot of the music is bilingual, which helps to introduce Spanish words at a young age," Titia said.

In addition to dancing and singing, the class includes instruments and teaches musicality and creative movement.

"We have wooden sticks that you bang, scarves to dance with, straps with bells and bongos," Titia said.

The class is held on Thursdays at 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Swellness Center in Columbia. Titiasaid she hopes to expand the class to other locations and times in the near future.

"The music is so catchy that the adults will start singing it, and it's like fitness in disguise because both the adults and the children are getting a little bit of a workout," she said.

The cost for an eight-week session is $190 for caretaker and child and $50 per sibling. It includes unlimited open playtime at The Swellness Center for the length of the session.

Payment for the session also includes a "Zumbini" bundle that comes with a storybook, a bongo, a CD of the music and a plush character that is the star of the story that is followed throughout the session.

Each session follows a new story and character that Titia said helps to keep children and parents interested.

"It was constant fun," Katie said. "My daughter went from being cranky after just waking up from a nap to wanting more. It was so neat to see her find comfort in being creative."

If you go

Zumbini at The Swellness Center

8940 Maryland 108, Columbia

410-715-6901

theswellnesscenter.com