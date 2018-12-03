Howard County native opens sock-centric pop-up shop at Columbia mall

With the opening of Socks Appeal, Howard County native Susannah Siger’s fifth holiday pop-up business, things have come full circle.

The owner of Ma Petite Shoe, a footwear and chocolate shop in Baltimore, Siger is operating a sock-centric shop in the Mall in Columbia through the end of December. Its motto is “No boring socks.”

Customers will find high-cotton-content, compression, cashmere-blend, and hundreds of novelty design socks, according to Siger. Prices range from $10 to $40.

“I think it has always been a strength of this mall in particular to welcome the small business owner,” says Siger, who graduated in 1982 from Wilde Lake High School. “There has always been an understanding in Columbia that independent retailers offer the spice to the retail mix and keep the mall fresh and exciting.”

Socks Appeal is located on the lower level of the Mall in Columbia near Nordstrom. 410-375-0409 or mapetiteshoe.com.