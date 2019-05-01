After flood, Ellicott homemaker opens fashion boutique

Jenn Skarda, 34, didn’t let the floods deter her from opening a women’s fashion boutique along Main Street in Ellicott City.

“After the flood occurred, I had the ability to open a store and help revive the town,” says the Ellicott City resident, who previously was a homemaker. “It’s something I love. And there weren’t a lot of stores opened. It takes one person to follow through and more stores would open.”

Sayre's Eden Boutique — the name was inspired by the first name of her youngest daughter and the middle name of her oldest daughter — opened in September.

Skarda says she’s always had a “passion for fashion.”

She adds: “I love clothes and I love dressing people.”

The shop specializes is fashion-forward finds from outerwear to accessories all priced less than $100. Brands include Flying Tomato, Betty Love and Top Fox.

8249 Main St., Ellicott City. 410-696-1559. sayreseden.com