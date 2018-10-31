Howard County answers: What's your go-to comfort food?

We asked three Howard County notables which foods bring them warm, fuzzy memories.

Michael Martirano

School system superintendent

Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group Howard County schools Superintendent Michael Martirano. Howard County schools Superintendent Michael Martirano. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Martirano, who is half Italian, says his go-to comfort food today was a staple food growing up.

“I always have a craving for spaghetti and meatballs,” he says. “It takes me back to childhood.”

Martirano crafts his own “Sunday sauce” from scratch and freezes leftovers to ensure the nostalgic dish is always on hand. Simmering meatballs in the sauce all day long, he says, creates an “absolutely fabulous, delightful meal with parmesan cheese” — one his body seems to require.

“I almost go through withdrawal if I don’t have it,” he says.

Mary Ann Scully

Howard Bank president and CEO

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Mary Ann Scully. chairman and CEO of Howard Bank Mary Ann Scully. chairman and CEO of Howard Bank (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Scully says she is a comfort food junkie.

“My husband says one of my best traits is that although I’ve been all over the world, I’m perfectly happy to sit down to pizza, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti and meatballs and meatloaf,” she says.

Her go-to comfort food is any variation of the grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup her mother made for her when she wasn’t feeling well as a child.

“It’s easy,” she says. “And you can indulge a couple of times a week without feeling like you’re drowning in sameness.”

Binda Singh

Royal Taj manager and partner

Binda Singh’s go-to comfort food can be lamb, seafood or chicken, “anything that’s barbecued, with a lot of protein and no fat at all.” His favorite — the tandoor lamp chop entree served at his restaurant — derives its flavor from spices, herbs and marinade.

Ever conscious of his weight, Singh says that on the very rare occasion he eats a dessert, he enjoys ice cream, chocolate cake or crème brûlée.

“I want to stay in good shape and stay healthy,” Singh says. “I drink a lot of water with lemon and green tea.”